Awards season is almost upon us and there’s no bigger night in music than the annual GRAMMY Awards. The newly announced list of performers only adds to the excitement, featuring new artists and GRAMMY favorites alike.





The 2020 GRAMMYs will include performances from first-time nominee breakout stars Lizzo and Billie Eilish, plus Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. So far, no dance acts have been officially announced to soundtrack the night, but we expect that to change as the ceremony approaches.

This year, Bonobo, The Chemical Brothers, Meduza, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Skrillex & Boys Noize are up for Best Dance Recording. Apparat, The Chemical Brothers, Flume, Rüfüs Du Sol and Tycho are up for Best Dance/Electronic album. We’re hoping at least one of them makes a musical appearance.

Tune in for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards hosted by Alicia Keys, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The show broadcasts live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Also, check out the full list of nominees here and a breakdown of dance/electronic nominees here.

See the full performance announcement here.