The fires in Australia are ravaging the continent with no clear end in sight, and millions of dollars in donations are pouring in from around the world to help volunteer firefighters and wildlife preservationists. Flume has already donated $100,000 of his own money, Fisher has raised the same with his sold out ‘Dance for Disaster Bushfire Appeal’ show, shows in Australia with Blanke & Enschway and Golden Features aim to do the same.





Now, Alison Wonderland is dropping a no-nonsense “Climate Change Is Real” tee. The statement is aimed directly at climate change naysayers who believe that it has nothing to do with how long the fires have lasted and how often they return.

“Hey everyone, instead of doing the Valentine’s Day drop I was planning, I wanted to replace the design to put something up specifically to help the brave Australian firefighters and wildlife during this horrible crisis,” she writes. “Haven’t produced this yet, but wanted to help straight away, so this will be a presale with these shirts arriving in a few weeks. All mine & management’s profits will be donated straight to WIRES, NSW Rural Fire Service, Country Fire Authority of Victoria. 100% of my merch profits for the entire month of January will also go towards this.”

She includes links to charities for fans to donate directly as well:

The shirt goes on sale tomorrow at 3pm PST via fmuoasl.com.

this T-shirt will be on sale tomorrow 3pm pst via https://t.co/ac4WRrRv8z retweet to spread the word please pic.twitter.com/0ggQz1Ee45 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 8, 2020

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events