As the bushfires in Australia continue to ravage the continent, events in the region continue to fall prey with the latest being Rainbow Serpent Festival in Victoria. The festival released a statement yesterday announcing the cancellation: “Due to a number of safety concerns stemming from the fire that affected the site and the wider bushfire impacts across the country, it was agreed that holding RSF over the scheduled weekend in Lexton simply isn’t the right thing to do.”





Fortunately, replacement events are scheduled. One will be held in inner Melbourne on January 26th, the originally scheduled weekend, “hosting the majority of special guest performers from the original lineup.” A few months later, a “special multi-day event” will take place on site in Lexton over the Easter long weekend beginning April 10th.

Organisers confirmed full or partial refunds would be available to those who are not able to attend the new events.

“We’re looking into how we can best use these events to drive a community fundraising effort for the bushfires and will confirm those details in the coming days,” the statement concludes. “We ask everyone to please be sympathetic to the needs and well-being of the broader community at this time but also the incredible strain our crew are currently experiencing in trying to work towards an outcome that is acceptable, enjoyable and safe.”

In the meantime, with over a billion animals already estimated killed, the fires continue to threaten hundreds of communities in Australia with no clear end in sight.

You can donate directly to the bushfire relief effort via the following organizations:

Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief And Recovery

New South Wales Rural Fire Service

Country Fire Authority Victoria

Fire Relief Fund For First Nations Communities

NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue And Education Service

Salvation Army Disaster Appeal

via Resident Advisor