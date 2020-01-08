Congrats to Grimes!





She just revealed her apparent pregnancy via Instagram, though it’s quite cryptic. However, the media has been quick to speculate that Grimes is indeed pregnant with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Elon Musk‘s baby.

The original photo share featured an uncensored Grimes with a superimposed fetus over her baby bump. The post was soon removed by Instagram and she has since uploaded a censored version.

Some of her comments on social media read:

I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.

Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decide it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body.

The singer is gearing up to release her new album Miss Anthropocene, due out in February.

Source: Business Insider | Photo: Eli Russell Linnetz