Eric Prydz had an absolutely massive 2019, with multiple EPIC shows and the debut of his newest HOLOSPHERE at Tomorrowland in July (though it was short lived). He also released three volumes of PRYDA 15 with a total of 27 new songs.





In 2020, it looks like he’ll be starting with another one of his aliases, Cirez D, on a collaboration with Acki Kokotos. According to DJ Mag, the duo first teamed up in 2011 on the ‘Sirtos Madness / Tomorrow’ EP, with Reddit users trying to uncover Acki’s identity. It appears he’s just a regular dude, one of Prydz’s friends from Sweden with no other music project.

Regardless, fans should be excited on this collaboration which Prydz says is “cooking.” We should be able to hear it soon enough!