The music festival featuring headliners The National, Post Malone, Tame Impala and many more opened up with quite the spectacle, as captured in the footage below. There were so many lasers going off at once that the video can hardly do the light show any justice — but you’ll get the idea.

“Hit me with those laser beams!” Pukkelpop shared on its official Facebook page prior to the festival. “Our Boiler Room is filled with 320 lasers, that’s a new world record! #PKP19”

The Boiler Room featured many dance music artists including Jauz, Alison Wonderland, Fisher, The Black Madonna, CamelPhat and more.

See below and check out info on Pukkelpop 2020 here.

Pukkelpop Boiler Room Laser Opening 2019

Photo via Rukes.com