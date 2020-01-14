Going on four years since their last album, Big Gigantic have finally revealed their sixth studio album, Free Your Mind, out February 28. Representing the longest drought between any two albums for the group, and the beginning of a new decade, this album is one of the Denver duo’s most authentic releases to date.





The announcement today was accompanied by a new single, “Burning Love.” According to Big G, it deals with the all-too-familiar trials of “navigating romantic love” and the aftermath of finally taking the plunge.

As a whole, Free Your Mind emphasizes uplifting, expansive soul vocals that truly engage their fans through 13-tracks featuring artists like Pell, Felly, TOBi, Jennifer Hartswick, Louis Futon and The Funk Hunters just to name a few. In true Big Gigantic fashion, the album spans a variety of genres offering up playful electronic pop to modern jazz fusion compositions.

“Free Your Mind is about exploring all of the different things that make us human— the things that connect us to ourselves and to each other— so that we can get to know our true selves and live our greatest lives without anything holding us back.” – Big Gigantic

You can stream the brand new single now and pre-order the album plus limited edition bundles here. Stay tuned for even more surprises from Big Gigantic in 2020.

Photo via Rukes.com