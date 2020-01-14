Lightning in a Bottle, North America’s premier independent music and arts festival, today revealed the lineup for its 2020 event as it prepares to return to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California for the second year, this time over Memorial Day Weekend, May 20-25. And boy is this year’s lineup something!!





Since the early 2000s, the Do LaB has fostered a boutique experience that has gone on to inspire a global movement within the larger festival community. Lightning in a Bottle stands as a destination for musical artists looking to perform within creative stage environments in front of one of the scene’s most engaged and dedicated crowds. The 2020 LIB lineup continues this ethos by including an eclectic pluralism of acts that extend across the live and electronic spectrums.

This year will feature performances from Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, GRiZ, Purity Ring, Four Tet, Jon Hopkins, James Blake, Amon Tobin, DJ Shadow, Noisia, EPROM, Nina Kraviz, Bob Moses, Justin Martin, and way, way more. After a three year hiatus, LIB favorite the Lucent Dossier Experience also returns to captivate with its avant-garde and mesmerizing cirque-style theatrics. Calling it this year’s strong EDM festival so far isn’t a tough stretch.

