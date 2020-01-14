Anjuna HQ is doing its part to raise money for Australia.





The team behind record labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep are throwing a party at one of London’s premier clubs, Tola Peckham, on Australia Day Weekend. With no less than five Australians working full time at Anjuna HQ, this event is especially near and dear to their hearts.

100% of the ticket revenue will go the Red Cross Australia Bushfire Relief Fund, which is dedicated to helping families that have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the disaster.

The event page reads, “join us for a night of tinny-cracking, ute-mustering, Aria-losing, Clipsal 500-winning, Daryl Somers-endorsed house n’ techno n’ associated ‘ard stuff. Non-stop antipodal debauchery featuring the Anjuna HQ All-Stars + special guests from 9pm – late.”

The event goes down January 24, 2020. If you can’t attend, you can still make a donation here.

More info below via the Anjunafamily: Official Anjunabeats & Anjunadeep Fan Group.

Bushfire Relief Rave



