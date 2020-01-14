2019 saw Jai Wolf debut his first studio album, the eclectic and adventurous The Cure To Loneliness. Now entering a new year and a new decade, he continues his brand of electronic/indie fusion in the new single “Moon Rider” featuring Wrabel.





Bearing similarities to The 1975, Troye Sivan, or Years & Years, “Moon Rider” is made up of lush synths and Wrabel’s now instantly noticeable voice.

Along with the single, Jai Wolf announced his first ever headlining Red Rocks show, as well as shows at Bill Graham, Aragon Ballroom, Brooklyn Mirage, and Coachella.

For more information, visit jaiwolf.com.

Photo via Rukes.com