Billie Eilish to Perform New James Bond Theme “No Time to Die”

The name is Eilish… Billie Eilish.





The young pop star will write and record the new James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.” In fact, she’s the youngest artist to ever perform the theme for the James Bond franchise.

A star-studded list of artists have recorded the famous theme song over the years, including Paul McCartney, Madonna, Adele, Chris Cornell, Sam Smith, and Alicia Keys with Jack White.

It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock — Billie Eilish

No Time to Die marks the 25th Bond film. It theaters on April 8, 2020.

Billie heads out on her Where Do We Go? Word Tour soon — get tickets here.

Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die”

Also can we take a moment to appreciate this coincidence from a year ago…

billie eilish announces she will perform theme song for next james bond film me, one year ago: pic.twitter.com/0VPOPmjwLS — Seth Everman (@SethEverman) January 14, 2020

Source: Consequence of Sound | Photo via Coachella