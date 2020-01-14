Since its creation in early 2018, Cardinal Artists has quickly become one of the go-to management companies for emerging electronic acts. With an initial roster of QUIX, Vincent, and StayLoose, founder Marc Geylman partnered with Justin Van Vranken later that year and their success only continued from there.





Since then, the two expanded the company by signing rising stars JVNA, Juelz, and Jaron. Cardinal Artists is now ready to go into the new decade with the addition of Chaz Marshall, a talented artist manager who will help oversee Cardinal’s newest signings – Luca Lush, Carbin, Saka and Copycatt. Geylman and Van Vranken are also pleased to announce they will now be representing dance music veteran Benzi, a Diplo and Friends resident DJ and executive at Parametric/APG.

2020 is looking bright for this talented group of artists and managers.