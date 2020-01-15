Spotify just announced bespoke playlists for pets, and you’re about to see a lot of cute faces on the streaming platform in the coming days.





The feature allows you to choose between five different pets currently: dog, cat, iguana, bird, or hamster. It asks you whether your pet is more energetic or relaxed, friendly or shy, curious or apathetic. Then it asks for their name and photo, and after consulting your own tastes, voila, your best friend has their own playlist!

I chose my roommate’s dog, Mollie, for this experiment. She ranks pretty high on energy, friendliness, and curiosity, so it’s no surprise her playlist is pretty energetic and powerful. It chose artists like Lost Kings, QUIX, Gramatik, Blanke, Bandlez so I’d say it’s pretty spot on.

You can check out Mollie’s playlist below and get your own here.