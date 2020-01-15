Instagram is bringing DMs to the desktop.





Starting this week, a “small percentage” of the social media platform’s users will be able to access their direct messages through Instagram’s website — just like emails, so to speak. Businesses and influencers will certainly benefit from the new system, as well as anyone who sends and receives lots of DMs.

When asked why web DMs were such a high priority, a spokesperson got back with The Verge and explained it’s meant to help users “stay in touch with the people you care about.”

Facebook, which owns Instagram, is moving toward a bigger picture when it comes to messaging. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year the plan is to allow Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users to all message each other via any platform — a move that would streamline communication.

It should be mentioned, the desktop DMs currently rolling out are just a test — at least for now.

Source: The Verge