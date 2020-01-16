Diplo is a world traveler, and probably one of the best people to ask about what to take with you on the road. Seasoned travelers will all tell you they have a list of essentials they will bring with them anywhere to help them stay grounded (pardon the pun).





GQ grabbed Diplo for an episode of “10 Things [Guest] Can’t Live Without” which goes a little beyond just travel tips, but since so much of his year is spent on the road, it still applies. His list is also a bit more than just 10 things, but, bundled together, things like meditation stones don’t really take up that much space.

With his Thomas Wesley project in full swing, he says he’s become addicted to cowboy hats and boots, and along with that a bit more bling. Of course he has to keep headphones on him at all times — Diplo says he’s not much of an AirPod guy. “When you’ve got AirPods, you look rich,” he says.

The rest of his essentials boils down to miscellaneous “stuff,” a water bottle, travel chess board, workout attire, a good book, and more. You can see the full list and watch the video below.