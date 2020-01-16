Red Light Management, the management firm representing artists including Dave Matthews Band, Lionel Ritchie, Luke Bryan, Odesza, Bassnectar and many more, announced this week the formation of Hit Command, a new gaming company focused on developing curated experiences, intellectual property and broader partnership opportunities for artists, brands and content creators who wish to tap into the booming global gaming economy.





Hit Command leverages some of the world’s most famous artists and brands, entering the gaming market. Data indicates the video game market is worth over $43.8BN (compared to the $28.8BN figure tied to TV & film streaming). In the U.S. alone, research estimates that about 67% of Americans, or roughly 211MM people, play video games on at least one device, with more than half of those gaming on multiple platforms.

Red Light Management’s new standalone Hit Command subsidiary will help position a diverse roster of artists and brands, offering gamers both live and unprecedented access in hopes of converting them into potential new music fans and consumers. Through Hit Command, users are able to engage and interact with their favorite artists and brands at the most iconic and tent pole live events in the entertainment industry.

“There has never been a better time for artists or brands to get into the gaming ecosystem,” says William Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of Hit Command. “Not only is the user base in gaming growing at an exponential pace here in the U.S. but globally [other] territories like Asia, which has invested heavily in its telecom and wireless infrastructure, are allowing more people outside of the major metropolitan hubs to connect into the gaming ecosystem.”

For more information on Red Light Management, Hit Command, or its roster of artists, please visit the website and follow the company on Twitter for new updates.

via press release