The Governors Ball 2020 lineup is out now, following a busy month with lineups from Coachella, Bonnaroo, and more. In line with rumors last week, the festival is headed up by Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, RÜFÜS DU SOL, H.E.R., and more.





Gov Ball is instituting a new age policy this year. Attendees under 18 will have to attend the festival with an adult who’s 21 or older.

The Governors Ball Music Festival returns to Randall’s Island Park in New York City from June 5-7, 2020. Three-day general-admission and VIP tickets will be available via GovBall.com beginning Friday, January 17 at 12 p.m. ET.

photo by Brian Alexander