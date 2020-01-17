Last year, more than 37.000 people from around the world travelled to Tomorrowland with a Global Journey Travel Package, the largest ever travel undertaking by a festival worldwide. For the 2020 edition, The Reflection of Love, Global Journey again offers visitors an all-in experience, giving them the choice to travel by train, plane or bus and to stay at the legendary DreamVille camping ground including a wide range of 20 different accommodations or in one of the Tomorrowland hotels, hostels and B&Bs.





Brand new this year are the 3 concept hotels, each with their own unique concept and focuses on a specific aspect to immerse guests in another world – from sleeping in nature to a botanical garden and an art gallery. The different train, flight and bus packages depart from cities all over the world, covering your trip from the moment you leave home and guiding you to the magical gates of Tomorrowland. From this year on, bus travelers are also able to leave from one city and return to another.

Also new this year is the Magical Year Pass. This package is valid for 2 persons and gives access to several Tomorrowland events (a 7-day Package for Tomorrowland Winter, a Spectacular Easy Tent Package for Tomorrowland Belgium, A Garden of Madness Travel Package and a TML by Tomorrowland gift voucher) throughout the year with some extras.

It will cost you, though. The Tomorrowland Year Pass will go on sale for €3875 per person.

The Global Journey packages and tickets go on sale from Saturday January 18 at 8:00 AM PST on www.tomorrowland.com. General ticket sale begins February 1.

Please find a complete overview of all the different Global Journey packages and tickets here.

via press release | photo via Tomorrowland