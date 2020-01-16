Yesterday, news broke that the Downtown Neighbors Alliance in Miami had filed a lawsuit against the city for, essentially, agreeing to host Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park again in March. This, coupled with the fact that Ultra and the city have yet to officially submit a contract, have some people understandably wary.





However, an official statement from Ultra’s chief of security Ray Martinez this morning assures that the festival will go on as planned March 20-22. The statement reads:

“Ultra Music Festival and the City of Miami have enjoyed a long-standing partnership that will continue with our 22nd edition on March 20-22, 2020 at Bayfront Park.

We are aware of reports that a group of neighbors once again filed suit against the City of Miami. The lawsuit filed raises almost identical issues to the lawsuits filed last year and, just like with those lawsuits, we fully expect the city to quickly prevail like it has in the past.

We are grateful to continue partnering with the City of Miami, and we look forward to bringing a world-renowned event back to our home at Bayfront Park this March.”

The statement doesn’t make any mention of the lack of contract, but there’s still no realistic reason to think that Ultra will not happen this year.

Kygo was just announced as an additional headliner for this year’s festival. You can read more here.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra