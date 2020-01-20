Daytime game shows have been around for decades, but they still heavily rely on gimmicks from time to time to bring in new (often younger) viewers. This week for Music Week on ‘Price Is Right,’ the show will feature — you guessed it! — musicians, including Meghan Trainor and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump.





Anderson Paak already appeared on the show today, and Diplo is also slated to appear on the program.

The episodes have already been filmed are are rolling out this week. Check out previews from the episode with Diplo below, as he’s called up by Thomas Wesley to the brief confusion of the audience.