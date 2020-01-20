Billie Eilish has taken over and she’s only just begun…





In 2018, she embarked on her Where’s My Mind Tour, dropped captivating singles “Bitches Broken Hearts” and “You Should See Me in a Crown,” and landed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. In 2019, she released her first studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, debuted at No. 1, becoming the first 2000s-born artist to do so, and dethroned Lil Nas X’s record-breaking “Old Town Road” with her smash single “Bad Guy.”

In 2020, there’s no stopping…

The pop star recently caught up with the media at iHeartRadio‘s ALTer EGO event. She revealed her 2020 plans, which involve working on a followup album. From the sounds of it, she’s taking her time and making it right.

Here’s what she had to say about her sophomore album: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year… But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

And her upcoming documentary, which may debut as soon as 2020: “I’ve seen no part of it. I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018… Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

On this night, Eilish performed alongside Coldplay, the Black Keys, and Blink-182, among others. See clips straight from the red carpet below.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Coachella