Tomorrowland will be here before we know it — and to get dance music fans excited, the festival has dropped its full list of stage hosts for 2020.





Even without a lineup, Tomorrowland is shaping up to be absolutely massive. The Reflection of Love: Tomorrowland 2020 Hosts list offers a glimpse of what to expect and hints as to which artists might make an appearance at the iconic music festival this summer.

Stage takeovers by Carl Cox, Nervo, Netsky and more, plus Amelie Lens‘ Exhale and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano’s Sexy by Nature, and the list goes on. Tomorrowland is all about curating vibes, stage-by-stage — and 2020 truly has something for everyone.

The festival just tweeted out: These wonderful stage hosts will serve you their incredible sounds at Tomorrowland 2020. Lineup following soon…

Tomorrowland also recently revealed its ticket on-sale schedule, starting with the Global Journey Sale happening now. Save the dates and get more info here.

See the full list of stage hosts below and scroll down to see the lists by day.

The Reflection of Love: Tomorrowland 2020 Hosts

Weekend 1



Friday (July 17)

Cafeina

Contrair

Core: Adriatique

Exhale

Flow

Freedom

Generation Smash

Krankenhaus

Mainstage

Monstercat

Moose Bar

Nervo Nation x Rave Culture

Q-Dance Invites: Tweeka Mania

Radio Modern

Sexy by Nature





Saturday (July 18)

Afterlife

Axtone

Bonzai

Core

Freedom

Future Sound of Egypt

Gianluca Vacchi

Ketaloco

Mainstage

Moose Bar

Netsky & Friends

Onraad

Q-Dance Invites: Noise Controllers

Radio Modern

Woody Weekend





Sunday (July 19)

Core: Cocoon

Drumcode

Footworxx

Freedom: A State of Trance (ASOT)

Glitterbox

Mainstage

Masquerad

Moose Bar

Psygathering

Q-Dance Invites: Ran D

Radio Modern

Rampage

Smash the House

Shomi

Winter Clubbing



Weekend 2



Friday (July 24)

Cafeina

Core: Spectrum

Crystal Events

Exhale

Flow

Freedom

Future Sound of Egypt

Mainstage

Monstercat

Moose Bar

Sexy By Nature

Q-Dance Invites: Pussy Lounge

Radio Modern

Star Warz x Shogun Audio

V Sessions x Timmy Trumpet’s Freakshow





Saturday (July 25)

Afterlife

Bonzai Records

Core

Freedom

Gianluca Vacchi

Glitterbox

I Love the 90s

Ketaloco

Lotus

Mainstage

Moose Bar

Netsky & Friends

Q-Dance Invites: D-Block & S-TE-FAN

Radio Modern





Sunday (July 26)

A Stage of Trance (ASOT)

Alteza Records

Carl Cox

Footworxx

Maceo Plex

Mainstage

Masquerade

Moose Bar

Q-Dance Invites: Rave into Space

Radio Modern

Rampage

Robin Schulz & Friends

Shomi

Smash the House

Tabulat



Photo via Tomorrowland