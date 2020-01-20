Tomorrowland will be here before we know it — and to get dance music fans excited, the festival has dropped its full list of stage hosts for 2020.
Even without a lineup, Tomorrowland is shaping up to be absolutely massive. The Reflection of Love: Tomorrowland 2020 Hosts list offers a glimpse of what to expect and hints as to which artists might make an appearance at the iconic music festival this summer.
Stage takeovers by Carl Cox, Nervo, Netsky and more, plus Amelie Lens‘ Exhale and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano’s Sexy by Nature, and the list goes on. Tomorrowland is all about curating vibes, stage-by-stage — and 2020 truly has something for everyone.
The festival just tweeted out: These wonderful stage hosts will serve you their incredible sounds at Tomorrowland 2020. Lineup following soon…
Tomorrowland also recently revealed its ticket on-sale schedule, starting with the Global Journey Sale happening now. Save the dates and get more info here.
See the full list of stage hosts below and scroll down to see the lists by day.
The Reflection of Love: Tomorrowland 2020 Hosts
Weekend 1
Friday (July 17)
Cafeina
Contrair
Core: Adriatique
Exhale
Flow
Freedom
Generation Smash
Krankenhaus
Mainstage
Monstercat
Moose Bar
Nervo Nation x Rave Culture
Q-Dance Invites: Tweeka Mania
Radio Modern
Sexy by Nature
Saturday (July 18)
Afterlife
Axtone
Bonzai
Core
Freedom
Future Sound of Egypt
Gianluca Vacchi
Ketaloco
Mainstage
Moose Bar
Netsky & Friends
Onraad
Q-Dance Invites: Noise Controllers
Radio Modern
Woody Weekend
Sunday (July 19)
Core: Cocoon
Drumcode
Footworxx
Freedom: A State of Trance (ASOT)
Glitterbox
Mainstage
Masquerad
Moose Bar
Psygathering
Q-Dance Invites: Ran D
Radio Modern
Rampage
Smash the House
Shomi
Winter Clubbing
Weekend 2
Friday (July 24)
Cafeina
Core: Spectrum
Crystal Events
Exhale
Flow
Freedom
Future Sound of Egypt
Mainstage
Monstercat
Moose Bar
Sexy By Nature
Q-Dance Invites: Pussy Lounge
Radio Modern
Star Warz x Shogun Audio
V Sessions x Timmy Trumpet’s Freakshow
Saturday (July 25)
Afterlife
Bonzai Records
Core
Freedom
Gianluca Vacchi
Glitterbox
I Love the 90s
Ketaloco
Lotus
Mainstage
Moose Bar
Netsky & Friends
Q-Dance Invites: D-Block & S-TE-FAN
Radio Modern
Sunday (July 26)
A Stage of Trance (ASOT)
Alteza Records
Carl Cox
Footworxx
Maceo Plex
Mainstage
Masquerade
Moose Bar
Q-Dance Invites: Rave into Space
Radio Modern
Rampage
Robin Schulz & Friends
Shomi
Smash the House
Tabulat
Photo via Tomorrowland