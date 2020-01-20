Disclosure‘s Guy Lawrence co-wrote a track off Mac Miller‘s newly released posthumous album Circles, and he’s opening up the bittersweet experience.





In the posts below, Guy describes working with Mac as both a “honor” and a “privilege.” Together, the two spent a “great day” in the studio a few years back and wrote “Blue World,” a bright, synth-filled future bass production over which the hip hop legend flows, seemingly effortlessly.

Finally, the song comes to light…

Guy opens up in a tweet below: “Like so much of Mac’s music, the meaning of this song has changed so much for me since his passing. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing it with such a sweet, kind & talented man.”

Yesterday would have been Mac Miller’s 28th birthday.

Listen to Circles in full here.

Mac Miller – Blue World (prod. Guy Lawrence)

A few years ago, I had the honour and privilege of writing some music with the late great Mac Miller. We had a great day in the studio and wrote a song together called ‘Blue World’ which I’m delighted to say is out now. pic.twitter.com/Ygejmbvwiw — Disclosure (@disclosure) January 20, 2020

Like so much of Mac’s music, the meaning of this song has changed so much for me since his passing. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing it with such a sweet, kind & talented man.

Rest in peace Mac, Guy 🙏🏼🌎🙏🏼https://t.co/N8aFPKdL56 — Disclosure (@disclosure) January 20, 2020

Photo: CARL TIMPONE/BFA/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK