A little less than two weeks ago, Calvin Harris was teasing new music within the next “couple” of weeks. Sure enough, after teasing some new sounds a week ago, he’s announced a “new project” with two new singles out this Friday.





His use of “project” is a big ambiguous, leaving it up to interpretation (for now) whether he means some sort of new alias or a new album; either way, it’s called Love Regenerator. The two singles coming out this Friday are titled, “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” and “CP-1.”

Check out some new sounds he’s been testing here.

Start of a new project for me this Friday! Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait) and CP-1 are arriving on the 24th pic.twitter.com/OKlbV76fYr — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) January 20, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com