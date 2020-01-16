Back in 2017, on Friday of Ultra, the festival left a 20-minute window before Martin Garrix went on to accommodate a “surprise” guest. The surprise had effectively been ruined in the week before the festival thanks to passerby noticing lighting tests on the main stage, but sure enough, Kygo appeared to play some music for fans in Miami.





Now, he’s back at Ultra — officially this time.

The Miami festival made the announcement early this morning with a simple message, “Welcome back, Kygo.” The DJ hasn’t been on the lineup officially since 2016, so this is a welcome return for the DJ. And perhaps a sign of more new music in 2020? The tropical producer’s last album was in 2017, so he’s about due for another.

Oh… and did we mention this will be a sunset set? Kygo, sunset, Miami. Perfect.

Photo via Rukes.com