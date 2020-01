According to a report from TMZ, basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.





The report states he was traveling with at least 3 other people when the helicopter went down. There was a swift emergency response but no one on board survived. Five are confirmed dead, including the pilot.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was apparently not among those on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

via TMZ | Photo via Wikimedia Commons