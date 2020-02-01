“THE MOST CAPTIVATING PROJECT BY ZHU IS COMING THIS YEAR”





Let those beautiful words sink in for a moment as we anticipate the best that’s yet to come from ZHU.

Last night, the masterful producer flashed this message on the screen at Red Rocks during his headlining Winter On The Rocks appearance. He followed up today with the photo evidence and a sure message — “Album coming this year.”

SEE MORE: Albums to look forward to in 2020

ZHU’s last full album, RINGOS DESERT, released in 2018 and rode its own dark wave of music and emotion as strong as the elements. ZHU never fails to impress and this next chapter is about to be spectacular.

See the beautiful sight below and get ready for more music from ZHU in 2020!

ZHU – Album Coming This Year

Photo via Rukes.com