Gorillaz & Tame Impala Tease Possible Collab In The Trippiest Way

Gorillaz and Tame Impala have a suspected collaboration on the near horizon and the hype is most definitely real.





The official (and fictional) lead guitarist of Gorillaz, Noodle, just dropped a major hint that the groups have joined forces. The cover art below shows the band’s animated characters blazing through a trippy, seemingly never-ending sea of lines, with no sign of Tame Impala to be found — except for the caption.

The tag should be a dead giveaway, though we really only know what’s in front of us. As well as a response from Gorillaz’s official Instagram account that says, “Kev???” — a reference to Tame Impala’s lead Kevin Parker.

Tame Impala is also gearing up to release their forthcoming album The Slow Rush on February 14th. With a headlining Coachella gig and plenty of new music on the way, the band is primed for a massive year.

Just try to imagine what this will sound like…

Gorillaz x Tame Impala