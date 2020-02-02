In anticipation for Super Bowl LIV tonight, Tiësto is showing his support for the Kansas City Chiefs.





The DJ/producer has gone out of his way to celebrate the team by dropping a hilarious hype video featuring Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have gained massive support leading up to the Big Game, and odds-wise, have a slight favoritism over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Although I’m a Broncos fan,” Tiësto shares in the post below, “I Always support a person who fights for their right to PAAARTY!”

The video features that meme-worthy moment when Kelce shouted out lyrics from the classic Beastie Boys song on the mic, “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party).”

Who are you rooting for?

Tiësto for the Kansas City Chiefs

Although I’m a Broncos fan, I always support a person who fights for their right to PAAARTY 🎉🎉🎉 @tkelce @Chiefs @NFL pic.twitter.com/zwAGLsLYvl — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 1, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com