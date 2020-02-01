NGHTMRE and Slander’s new collaboration “Feeling Gud” is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 — and now we have a set release date.





In 2015, this dynamic pairing set out to take over with “Gud Vibrations.” It was more than a song, but an entire concept that sent NGHTMRE and Slander blazing through the EDM world with a purpose.

“Feeling Gud” marks the return of Gud Vibrations, though it never really went anywhere. It’s actually surprising they’ve waited this long to collaborate again — and we’re ready for it.

One of the first announcements for Ultra Miami 2020 was the announcement of the label’s stage takeover. With this and a new collaboration up their sleeves, NGHTMRE and Slander are on pace to have an unstoppable 2020.

Listen to a preview here and get excited!

NGHTMRE & SLANDER – Feeling Gud – Out 2/7