Tomorrowland 2020 Sold Out Instantly, But You Can Still Get Tickets

Tomorrowland 2020 is officially sold out — but you can still get tickets!





Every year, the hype for the iconic music festival grows stronger and stronger with an imminent sellout. The recent worldwide on-sale saw an estimated 350,000 – 400,000 tickets sold, which were completely gone from Tomorrowland’s official website in under 5 minutes.

Thankfully Tomorrowland has teamed up with travel agencies around the world to bring future attendees heightened experiences — and Full Madness Passes. Packages that include flights, hotel, festival tickets, shuttle, etc. make it possible to still attend Tomorrowland 2020. See travel partners here.

Another option is trusted ticketing sites like Viagogo or Ticket Swap. However, these tickets may be twice the price considering the sold out nature of the festival.

Tomorrowland 2020 goes down July 17 – 19 (weekend 1) and July 24 – 26 (weekend 2).

See the full lineup here.

H/T: The Groove Cartel | Photo via Tomorrowland