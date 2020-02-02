Lady Gaga to JLo & Shakira: “I better hear no lip-syncing!”

Lady Gaga has a message for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — “I better hear no lip-syncing!”





Gaga headlined at the AT&T Super Saturday Night ahead of Super Bowl LIV and she gave a halftime show-worthy performance. Descending from the air to mimic her own Super Bowl Halftime Show three years ago, that was just the beginning. She played two hours long and even gave a pep talk for tonight’s performers.

During the pre-party she took to the mic: “I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!”

But, she played it off just a bit: “I love you J Lo. I love you Shakira.”

Tonight JLo and Shakira take the stage together during the Pepsi Halftime Show. The pressure is on.

Lady Gaga’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

Photo via Coachella