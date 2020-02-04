Justin Bieber opens up about his past drug abuse in the most recent episode of his YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.





The pop superstar admits that in his darkest season he developed a “dependency” on drugs including cannabis, ecstasy and mushrooms. He says he used such substances as an “escape” from the pressures of his reality.

“People don’t know how serious it got,” Bieber explains. “It was legit crazy scary.

“I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing is popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day.”

Ahead of his 2020 comeback, Bieber broke his silence to speak candidly on childhood fame, drug abuse, and mental health. From the most “loved and adored” person in the world to the most “ridiculed, judged and hated,” this is his story.

Watch Justin Bieber: Seasons here.