[PREMIERE] Calivania Invites You To Your “DOOM” In Debut Of New Project

It’s always exciting when we get to premiere an exciting new project, and today is no different. You won’t find anything about Calivania online — this is just the beginning.





If you died, who would you become?

The very first track from the fresh project is a powerful, blaring-horn trap tune that is fraught with melody and intensity. The vocals lull you into a false sense of security as the powerful brass leaves you spinning.

Our death* is a choice. What you consider life could be hardly living…to us, death* is a metaphor for shedding unfulfilled, indecisive, monotonous existence and embarking upon a spiritual transformation. Just as the Vampire renounces the mortal realm and is reborn stronger, faster, smarter…so too do we DIE*…killing our insecurities, fears, and doubts to become better versions of ourselves.

The concept behind Calivania is one that will undoubtedly unfold through the release of tracks this year and in the future, but it’s already apparent that we’re looking at something from the horror genres. That much is clear as new fans are invited to Write Your Own Obituary (coming soon), where they can join the artist’s metaphorical death* as a sign of living their life to the fullest.

We are Deads*, descendants of the Vampire — through death* we unlock our truest potential.

Write your own obituary, and follow us to your DOOM.