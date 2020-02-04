Straight up not having a good time?





Never fear, because season 3 of The Real Bros of Simi Valley is almost here.

With The Real Bros comes some real hype, and now we have an official trailer to help with that. This season, Getter’s character Bryce puts on a suit, Xander prepares to propose to Molly, and that’s just the beginning of the shenanigans.

New episodes of The Real Bros drop on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020 via Facebook Watch. If you’re not all caught up, there’s still plenty of time to binge — the second season can be watched in full via the same platform platform here and the first season is available via YouTube here.

Watch below and get ready!

The Real Bros of Simi Valley Season 3 (Official Trailer)