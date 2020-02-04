David Guetta stays cranking out the hits and it’s no wonder with a studio like this!





To look at a producer’s studio is to look inside their soul. From the initial spark of an idea, through the creative process, spending countless hours on a single club-ready loop — and then, suddenly, it’s time to show it off to the team. Guetta takes us inside his process and what he describes his “perfect setup.”

Guetta’s private recording studio in Ibiza hosts his own sessions as well as writing camps, powered by Genelec 1234 monitors and 7380 subwoofers He touches on songwriting, DJing, and why his mixes translate perfectly to the dancefloors across Ibiza.

“This is the main studio where I can do a final record,” Guetta explains, “…and, usually, I test it on the same day when I perform in Ibiza.”

Whether you’re a gearhead or simply love David Guetta (or a mixture of both) it’s incredible to see his Genelec-powered studio at work. This is where the magic happens.

Inside David Guetta’s Genelec-powered recording studio

Source: PSN Europe | Photo via Rukes.com