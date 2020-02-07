Whethan is continuing the rollout of his debut album FANTASY with the new single, “All In My Head” with grandson. Having already released “Stay Forever” with STRFKR, we’re beginning to get a clearer picture of what this project is going to sound like, and we have to admit, we like it.





What we’re seeing is definitely a shift away from EDM and more toward indie and rock. With the new collab with grandson, “All In My Head,” we’re getting that even more. Tasty guitar riffs and filtered vocals, with a funky bassline and rock drum rhythm give it a multilayered feel that ties in electronic production with what is ostensibly a rock song.

FANTASY still has no official release date, but with select tour dates beginning after Ultra, we’re probably looking at either March 20 or 27. Stay tuned for official details, and check out “All In My Head” below!