EDC Las Vegas 2020 To Make Use Of The Full Speedway For First Time Ever

As if EDC Las Vegas couldn’t get any bigger, it’s actually expanding in 2020 to make use of the full speedway for the first time ever! Confused? We wouldn’t blame you.





According to Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella in social media posts announcing the expansion, the festival have been blocked by RV hookups that have made many areas of the festival space unusable.

There are hundreds of these suckers sticking up everywhere in the worst spots at the Speedway, making those areas unusable. I’ve wanted to get rid of them since we moved EDC to Vegas 10 years ago! Well… they’re FINALLY getting taken out, and for the first time ever we’ll be using the ENTIRE Speedway for EDC Las Vegas 2020.

The removal of these pesky hookups means expanded room at neonGARDEN and quantumVALLEY, and more space around pixelFOREST. Better yet, he says there will just be better “feng shui” all around that will surely help with navigating the vast city that is EDC Vegas.

Rotella’s State of Insomniac address comes Monday! See the full announcement below.

Photo via Jake West for Insomniac

