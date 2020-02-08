Apart from his talent as a producer, Phiso has become a bit of a meme as a person. Whether it’s his own personality or just his name itself, meme culture follows the young producer wherever he goes.





Now, he’s gotten a shout out from legendary actor Gilbert Gottfried, voice of Iago in Aladdin and iconic comedian, on his new release on Never Say Die: Black Label, “Close Combat.” It’s hard to think where he can go from here honestly.

Phiso’s younger fans may not be familiar with the majesty that is Gilbert, but ’90s kids should definitely enjoy this out-of-left-field collaboration.

You can listen to “Close Combat” below.