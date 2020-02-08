Gamers get excited, because Ghosts‘N DJs has been rebooted for 2020!





Inspired by the classic arcade hit Ghosts’N Goblins and fully created by the house music legend Dr. Kucho!, Ghosts’N DJs is a pixel-art run and gun side-scrolling action platformer set in a parallel universe in which the music scene is being dominated by fake artists and DJs.

The best part? You can play as deadmau5. In addition, the Ghosts’N DJs game features four deadmau5 originals: “Polaris,” “4Ware,” “GG” and “Three Pound Chicken Wing.”

this was d other day @deadmau5 getting ready to stream Ghosts'n DJs … "go home man I just make video games…" 😂 I'll post some of d best gameplay moments later wishlist: https://t.co/w7Ra1b8HMA donations welcomed to @CPCharity @TheRockinR13 @ExtraLife4Kids @GamersOutreach pic.twitter.com/lzCQ5O4zdN — Ghosts'n DJs (@DrKuchoGames) January 31, 2020

Here are some other game highlights:

Satirical pixel-art run and gun side-scrolling action platformer

Inspired by the classic arcade hit Ghosts’N Goblins

Set in a parallel universe in which the music scene is being dominated by fake DJ’s

3 stages, 5 different enemies, walking and flying enemy behaviors, and one final boss

4 regular weapons + deadmau5 head as armor and super weapon

4 levels of difficulty for beginners and ultra hard core players

Super fast and fluid action gameplay

CRT filter for arcade feel

FX sounds based on 8 bit YM2203 and MOS6581 sound chips

Fully created by the house music legend Dr. Kucho

Featuring deadmau5

The trailer below reveals the DJs you’ll be battling — and they may sound familiar. Watch below and get started with Ghosts’N DJs for free via Steam here.

Ghosts’N DJs Trailer 2020

H/T: Pop Geeks