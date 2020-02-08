The DAW of the future is here — xlStudio.





Months ago YouTuber Dylan Tallchief went viral for constructing an actual drum machine in Microsoft Excel. Now, he has drastically one upped himself by making an entire DAW (digital audio workstation) with the same software. Plus, the xlStudio program has the ability to export to .als files, which are compatible with Ableton Live.

To demonstrate the robust features of xlStudio, Dylan took on a-ha’s “Take On Me,” a rather ridiculous but fitting gesture that plays out in xlStudio almost too well. He goes on to explain the DAW more in depth, and breaks down all of its useful shortcuts in the video below — it’s really quite amazing.

The comments section doesn’t disappoint either:

1980 : ‘’there will be flying cars in 2020”

in 2020 : made an entire DAW in Excel

… but can you do an Excel in a DAW?

Download xlStudio for free here.

I made an entire DAW in Excel – xlStudio

Source: The Verge