New “QDance” MDMA pills circulating in New South Wales are said to be potentially dangerous, and up to three times the “standard dose.”





The news comes as orange and white MDMA pills are on the rise and police have seized much of the harmful drug across the NSW. The crackdown is a result of tragedy, as six young revelers have passed away at music festivals within the past 13 months.

It should be mentioned, the report says each pill “contains an average 190mg of MDMA,” a measure described as “three times the standard dose.” However, according to DanceSafe, “For most people, a normal dose of MDMA is between 70 and 125mg.”

Regardless, the warning has been issued. If high doses of “QDance” pills are consumed in a short period of time and/or other drugs and alcohol are a factor, the risk increases.

Andrew Dawson of NSW Poisons Information Centre said: “Consumption of high doses of MDMA has been linked to cases of serious illness and death in NSW. It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, heart rhythm problems and death.”

According to Daily Mail, “Nathan Tran, Diana Nguyen, Joseph Pham, Callum Brosnan, Joshua Tam and Alexandra Ross-King all died from MDMA toxicity or complications of MDMA use.”

Source: Daily Mail | Photo via NSW Health