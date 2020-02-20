It’s not exactly common for a festival to release an official trailer months after it has already put out the full lineup, but Tomorrowland is never one to do things by the book anyhow.





Today, with less than one month to go, Tomorrowland Winter releases its trailer, featuring the guardian of the pristine setting in which the festival takes place. Shot in the heart of magical mountains of Alpe d’Huez, the trailer shows a dweller hiking up its beloved mountains, showing the strength and sheer power it takes to live year round in this harsh, but, at the same time, magical environment. Reaching the top of the ridge, the man reveals an ice-sculpture, featuring the logo of Tomorrowland.

He literally sets-up a beacon for the People of Tomorrow, showing them the way to Tomorrowland Winter, and at the same time asking them to respect to force of nature that surrounds them. As from March 14th, more than 100 artists will write a new chapter to this year’s theme.

A limited number of 7 & 4 day packages and 1 day tickets are still available here. The complete line-up and timetable is available here. Watch the trailer below.

With 8 stages, including 3 directly on the ski trails and at elevations of up to 3,300 metres, each one of the stages for Tomorrowland Winter has been custom designed with a scale and a style that are bound to impress. Tomorrowland will be setting a record with both the ‘Mainstage’ and the ‘Château,’ as these stages are the largest of their kind ever built at such elevations. The open-air Mainstage is 65m wide and 25m high. The arena in front of the mainstage is big enough to welcome all 20,000 festivalgoers. The Château, which is covered and heated, measures 4,000 m2 and has a capacity of 8,000 people. It will be the largest indoor club ever constructed in the mountains.

