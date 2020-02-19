Every year, select artists who play Coachella descend upon nearby Los Angeles to a variety of Goldenvoice venues for special performances. This year’s show schedule was just announced, and there are some supremely good shows at some unique venues that are sure to draw some eyes.





First up is the virtual vocalist Hatsune Miku at the Shrine Auditorium, which will likely sell out instantly. You can also catch Yaeji at the Yost in Santa Ana, Princess Nokia at the Roxy, Madeon at Fox Pomona, Mura Mara with slowthai and Channel Tres at Shrine, Slander for a third night at the Shrine, TNGHT at 1720, Whipped Cream at 1720, and more.

You can see dates and on-sale times below! Go here for tickets.

Hellooooo April 🌴 GV + This Is Who We Are Now are bringing all of your favorite festival acts to LA, as a treat 💚 see IDLES, FKA Twigs, Doja Cat, Madeon and many more right here in town during the month of April. Tickets on sale this Friday!

https://t.co/dcXKXNndzA pic.twitter.com/PZFGSzHPw4 — goldenvoice (@goldenvoice) February 19, 2020

Photo via Coachella