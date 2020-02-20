Earlier this week, tragically, Decadon’s father, Don Miller Jr., suffered a fatal heart attack. As a beloved member of not just Denver but the bass community at large, this loss was felt throughout by friends, family, and colleagues.





Now, in support of his family and in honor of Don Miller Jr.’s contribution to the community, a fundraiser concert, ‘BADASS,’ will be held next Wednedsay, February 26, at the Ogden Theater in Denver. The show will be played by Sullivan King, Brondo, Fury, Krowd KTRL, PWNAGE Method, Trajikk, and special friends. Decadon himself will also play a set which is sure to be emotional for all.

All proceeds will go to the Don Miller family to help with funeral costs and whatever else they may need in this difficult time.

Tickets are available here. You can also donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.