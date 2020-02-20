Ultra Music Festival revealed the main stage artists lineup earlier this week, and now is back today with the full lineup for its Carl Cox Megastructure and it’s techno and house heaven.
This year at the megastructure, apart from the don Carl Cox himself, you’ll be able to bear witness to the likes of…
Adam Beyer + Cirez D | Amelie Lens | Anfisa Letyago | ANNA | Brennen Grey
Christopher Cole (live) | Dubfire b2b Nicole Moudaber b2b Paco Osuna
Jamie Jones b2b Carl Cox b2b the Martinez Brothers
Maceo Plex b2b Carl Cox
Eats Everything | Enrico Sangiuliano | Loco Dice | Richie Hawtin | Saytek (live) | Tale of Us
There’s officially less than a month until Ultra Miami goes down, and there’s still a final phase and set times still to be released. Stay tuned for more info coming soon! For now, check out the trailer for the Carl Cox Megastructure below.
Photo via aLIVE Coverage