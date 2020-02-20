Ultra Music Festival revealed the main stage artists lineup earlier this week, and now is back today with the full lineup for its Carl Cox Megastructure and it’s techno and house heaven.





This year at the megastructure, apart from the don Carl Cox himself, you’ll be able to bear witness to the likes of…

Adam Beyer + Cirez D | Amelie Lens | Anfisa Letyago | ANNA | Brennen Grey

Christopher Cole (live) | Dubfire b2b Nicole Moudaber b2b Paco Osuna

Jamie Jones b2b Carl Cox b2b the Martinez Brothers

Maceo Plex b2b Carl Cox

Eats Everything | Enrico Sangiuliano | Loco Dice | Richie Hawtin | Saytek (live) | Tale of Us

There’s officially less than a month until Ultra Miami goes down, and there’s still a final phase and set times still to be released. Stay tuned for more info coming soon! For now, check out the trailer for the Carl Cox Megastructure below.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage