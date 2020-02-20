Every day, it seems we find out about new people who share in and enjoy our culture — the latest is Vanessa Hudgens, who reveals in a new interview with magazine Seventeen that she’s actually a “hardcore raver.”





“I feel like people are always like, ‘I didn’t know you liked that kind of music that much.’ I’m like, that’s me in a nutshell. There’s nothing better to me than having a heavy, trance-y bass going with a smoke machine going in a warehouse with lasers. That’s my ultimate jam.”

While this will come as a surprise to many, fans of GG Magree know that Hudgens has been in the scene for a hot minute as the two are actually very close friends