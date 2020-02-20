Can 2020 get any better? Apparently it can! Adele has announced a new album, The Weeknd is dropping a new album a month from today, Purity Ring are dropping a new album, and so much more — and also Tchami has announced that he is releasing his debut album.





The French producer made the announcement this afternoon, stating: “My next project will be my first album.”

More information is sure to come out soon, including release date, singles, etc. Until then, add this one to your list if you’re keeping track!

My next project will be my first album — TCHAMI (@iamTchami) February 20, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com