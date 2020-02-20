Back in 2018, Martin Garrix had the immense honor of closing out the Winter Olympics. It’s apparently taken two years for his team to clear the licenses to show fans footage from the event, but we can now finally see behind the scenes of the 2018 Winter Olympics in the latest episode of The Martin Garrix Show.





Much of the video touches on his time leading up to the performance, traveling around Pyeongchang and searching for audio equipment so he could produce on the road. The last three or so minutes finally show the stage he’ll be playing on, the set up and lighting rehearsals, and everything.

Unfortunately, no footage of the actual show is included in the episode, but you can see that below.

Photo via Rukes.com