What a crazy 45 minutes! Those tracks absolutely flew by on Night Owl Radio with Pasquale Rotella, and Shazam wasn’t doing us any favors, either. Still, we managed to catch a bunch of names who could be playing EDC Vegas in 2020– we’re curious if your picks match ours.
MAJOR DISCLAIMER: our list derived from the Night Owl broadcast might not be 100% correct, and it does NOT contain all names playing the festival. It’s more than likely we missed some, or some show up on more than one stage. It does not account for b2b sets or special alias sets.
Check out who we heard on the radio show below, and check back tomorrow for the full lineup released in standard fashion!
We just found out that Love Regenerator, the new project from Calvin Harris, appears to be playing EDC 2020 as well!
bassPOD
- LSDREAM
- Herobust
- Wooli
- Peekaboo
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Spag Heddy
- Andy C
- Dimension
- Pendulum
- Zeds Dead
- Space Jesus
- The Prototypes
- Muzz
- Maduk
- Dillinja
wasteLAND
- Code Black
- Da Tweekaz
- Wildstylez
- Sound Rush
- TNT (Technoboy & Tuneboy)
- Adrenalize
- Wasted Penguinz
- Coone
- Radical Redemption
- SAYMYNAME
- Warface
- Mrotek
- Darren Styles
- Ben Nicky
- Gammer
- Tweekacore
- DJ Mad Dog
- Deadly Guns
quantumVALLEY
- Stan Kolev
- Ilan Bluestone
- Jason Ross
- Andrew Bayer
- Markus Schulz
- Abraxis (Seven Lions + Dimibo)
- Vini Vici
- Ahmed Romel
- Alessandra Roncone
- Aly & Fila
- Paul van Dyk
- Kai Tracid
- Gouryella
- Pathfinders
- Billy Gillies
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Key4050
circuitGROUNDS
- SNAKEHIPS
- Rezz
- Droeloe
- Jauz
- Oliver Heldens
- CamelPhat
- i_o
- Martin Garrix
- NWYR
- Borgore
- Yellow Claw
- Kayzo
- Blanke
- Excision
- Sikdope
stereoBLOOM
- Redlight
- Eli Brown
- Omnom
- Wongo
- Westend
- Volac
- Golf Clap
- DUSTYCLOUD
- Sonny Fodera
- Moon Boots
- J. Worra
- Eliminate
- ATLiens
- ZIA
- FRQ NCY
- Dr Fresch
neonGARDEN
- Ilario Alicante
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Len Faki
- Boris Brejcha
- Patrick Topping
- Ann Clue
- Maceo PLex
- Denis Sulta
- Gonima
- DJ Seinfeld
- Richie Hawtin
- Sven Vath
- Joseph Capriati
- ANNA
skyLAB
- Franky Wah
- Danny Tenaglia
- Weiss
- Illyus
- Max Chapman
- Bontan
- Solardo
- Kidnap
- Latmun
- Friend Within
- Sosa UK
- Paul Woolford
- Detlef
- Lee Foss
cosmicMEADOW
- GG Magree
- Gryffin
- Madeon
- Louis The Child
- Whethan
- Major Lazer
- Boys Noize
- Born Dirty
- Knife Party
- Walker & Royce
- Dombresky
- Jauz
- Throttle
- Yolanda Be Cool
- Fisher
- Wax Motif
- HI-LO
- 1788-L
- Anna Lunoe
- Yung Bae
- Said The Sky
- Gammer
- JVNA
- Zedd
- Graves
kineticFIELD
- Elephante
- The Chainsmokers
- Galantis
- Gryffin
- Lost Kings
- Loud Luxury
- Alesso
- Don Diablo
- CID
- Tiesto
- KSHMR
- ARTY
- Nicky Romero
- Alan Walker
- R3hab
- Vini Vici
- W&W
- David Guetta
Photo via Rukes.com